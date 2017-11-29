Cowboys' Zack Martin: Clears concussion protocol
Martin, who's technically listed as questionable for Thursday's game, has cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Martin sustained a concussion during last Thursday's game against the Chargers. His availability is great news for a team that could be without Tyron Smith (back).
