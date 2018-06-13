Cowboys' Zack Martin: Contract extension not yet official
Martin and the Cowboys have still not completed negotiations on his new contract, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
Reports from earlier in the week saying the guard has already signed a six-year extension were premature, but Martin is confident enough that the deal will get done that he reported to mandatory minicamp Tuesday. "Both sides are still talking," Martin said. "Obviously, we made some strides this weekend. You guys jumped on it pretty quick, I guess, but we made some strides and I felt good about coming in this week and getting these few days." Once the ink is dry on his contract extension, the All Pro will continue to anchor the interior of Dallas' offensive line well into the next decade.
