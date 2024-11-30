Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Martin (ankle/shoulder) has the "best chance" out of the Cowboys' injured players to return for Week 14 against the Bengals on Monday, Dec. 9, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Martin missed Dallas' last two regular-season games due to ankle and shoulder injuries. With the Cowboys on an extended break following Thursday's win over the Giants, McCarthy appeared optimistic that Martin would be able to return at right guard for Week 14.