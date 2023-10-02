Martin suffered a bruised quadriceps injury in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin was active for Week 4 despite dealing with an ankle injury, then exited the game before its conclusion. However, the issue was not related to his ankle and it appears to be a new injury. Watkins suggests that Martin is not in danger of missing Week 5 against the 49ers, but the veteran guard should at least be considered questionable until the team releases its first injury report for the week.