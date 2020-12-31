Martin (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Martin didn't practice Wednesday and isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Giants. Nevertheless, he could be activated before the season finale to provide roster flexibility ahead of a possible playoff berth. Connor McGovern is expected to continue starting at right guard for the time being.
