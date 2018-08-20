Cowboys' Zack Martin: Expected to be Week 1 ready
Martin (knee) will miss the rest of preseason but is expected to play in the season opener against the Panthers, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Martin's presence on the Cowboy's offensive front is crucial, as he's made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons in the league. He was rewarded in June with a six-year, $84 million extension that made him the highest-paid guard in the league. Owners of Cowboys' skill players shouldn't worry as long as Martin doesn't suffer a setback.
