Martin (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dallas should have all key members of its offensive line available for the Week 11 contest, though Connor Williams (knee) -- who is also listed as questionable -- will likely only be available in a backup capacity at left guard behind Xavier Su'a-Filo, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Martin was diagnosed with an MCL sprain coming out of the Cowboys' Oct. 21 game against Washington, but he's played through the injury in both of the team's last two contests.