Martin was named to his fourth Pro Bowl team as a starter Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right guard remains an indispensable part of one of the NFL's elite blocking units, and there are likely plenty more postseason awards and accolades to come in his career. Martin joins offensive line-mates Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick on this year's Pro Bowl squad.

