Cowboys' Zack Martin: Has cleanup procedure
Martin underwent surgery to address his ankle injury Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Martin's ankle injury dates back to at least October, but it didn't hinder him from starting every game of the 2019 regular season at right guard. The perennial Pro Bowler is expected to be ready to participate in OTAs in April, which would put him on track for the start of the 2020 season.
