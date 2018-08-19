Cowboys' Zack Martin: Has hyperextended knee
Martin suffered a hyperextended left knee during Saturday's preseason loss to the Bengals and will have an MRI on Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
General manager Jerry Jones expressed that he doesn't think Martin's injury will be an issue. Coach Jason Garrett wasn't as sure, saying he is "somewhat optimistic." Martin's MRI will have the final say, however, revealing if there's any structural damage. Expect the results to be available soon.
More News
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Initial tests encouraging•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Won't return Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Limps off field Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Agrees to six-year extension•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Contract extension not yet official•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Signs lucrative extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...