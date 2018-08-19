Martin suffered a hyperextended left knee during Saturday's preseason loss to the Bengals and will have an MRI on Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

General manager Jerry Jones expressed that he doesn't think Martin's injury will be an issue. Coach Jason Garrett wasn't as sure, saying he is "somewhat optimistic." Martin's MRI will have the final say, however, revealing if there's any structural damage. Expect the results to be available soon.