Martin and the Cowboys agreed to terms Monday on a reworked contract, ending his holdout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Martin remains arguably the best guard in the league, and his new contract will compensate him as such. The veteran right guard will now make $18 million in each of the next two seasons, fully guaranteed, a raise of more than $8.5 million total. Having the eight-time All-Pro locked in for Week 1 eases any concerns about protection for Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard behind what looks like one of the league's better O-lines.