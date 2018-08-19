Owner Jerry Jones indicated that the first prognosis of Martin's knee injury is encouraging, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports. "We're very positive how it impacts the rest of camp, but we'll see more after we have a chance to look at it. What we've seen I'll sleep good tonight," Jones said Saturday.

Martin exited Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals with a limp, but it seems the offensive lineman has avoided a serious injury. With that said, nothing is certain at this juncture and Martin will presumably undergo further testing in the near future.