Cowboys' Zack Martin: Leaves game Sunday
Martin is questionable to return to Sunday's game with a left knee injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Martin attempted to walk off the field under his own power before crumbling to the ground and motioning for trainers. He was unable to put pressure on it as he walked off the field with their help. Connor Williams will fill in for the 28-year-old while he is out.
