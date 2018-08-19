Cowboys' Zack Martin: Limps off field Saturday
Martin limped off the field with an apparent leg injury during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Pro Bowl guard limped his way to the locker room as the Cowboys await to learn the severity of his injury. Any potential long-term absence would be a brutal loss for the team's offensive line, but Damien Mama and Kadeem Edwards could be next in line to compete for additional reps.
