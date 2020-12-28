Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that Martin (calf) may return from injured reserve for the Week 17 game against the Giants, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports. "We'll see how he does this week and obviously make a decision that's in his best interest and our best interest here as we see how he works through the week," Jones said.

Martin is expected to return to practice this week, and he'll be evaluated closely leading up to Sunday's must-win game against the Giants. His return to action would be a major boost to the Cowboys' offensive front, which is already missing both starting tackles.