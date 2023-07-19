Martin (undisclosed) is considering a training camp holdout due to dissatisfaction with his current contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Martin reportedly believes he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market" and that the Cowboys have expressed disinterest in restructuring his deal. The six-time All-Pro signed a six-year, $84 million deal with the Cowboys back in 2018, but that contract was amended in all of 2020, 2021 and 2022. The 32-year-old remains one of the league's top tier guards and has only missed one game over the last two years, that being due to a short stint on the COVID-19 list.