Martin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Martin's move to IR was just a formality after it was reported he would undergo season-ending surgery Thursday. The nine-time Pro Bowler also battled a shoulder injury this season limiting him to 10 games. The 34-year-old is set to enter free agency at season end.
