Cowboys' Zack Martin: MRI confirms same injury on knee
Martin (knee) received MRI confirmation Monday that he avoided any further damage to his previously sprained knee, Brandon George of dallasnews.com reports.
Martin had been playing through some pain but was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after re-aggravating his left knee in the fourth quarter. While there's no guarantee he'll be available Sunday, coach Jason Garrett revealed that Martin is considered as day-to-day. How the veteran holds up in practice this week could be a good indicator of where he stands for Sunday's tilt with the Colts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...