Martin (knee) received MRI confirmation Monday that he avoided any further damage to his previously sprained knee, Brandon George of dallasnews.com reports.

Martin had been playing through some pain but was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after re-aggravating his left knee in the fourth quarter. While there's no guarantee he'll be available Sunday, coach Jason Garrett revealed that Martin is considered as day-to-day. How the veteran holds up in practice this week could be a good indicator of where he stands for Sunday's tilt with the Colts.