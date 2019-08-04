Cowboys' Zack Martin: MRI results encouraging
The Cowboys are encouraged by the results of Martin's (knee) MRI, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Moore also reports that Martin won't practice Sunday, as the team wants to be cautious with this injury. The Cowboys didn't give a firm timetable as to when the 28-year-old will work his way back to practice.
