Martin (ankle/shoulder) will not travel with the team and has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Commanders, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The veteran guard will miss just his third game since 2022. One of the league's ironmen among offensive lineman, Martin will likely be replaced by T.J. Bass for Week 12.
