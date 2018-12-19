Cowboys' Zack Martin: Not practicing Wednesday
Martin (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Coach Jason Garrett said that Martin's time off helped him recover and that the Pro Bowl guard was able to work off to the side Wednesday, according to Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site. Martin sat out Sunday's blowout loss to the Colts due to a sprained MCL injury, and his status for Week 16 is murky at best.
