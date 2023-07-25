Martin (undisclosed) was absent from training camp Tuesday as he continues his contract dispute with Dallas, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin, who is debatably the best offensive lineman in football, is currently being paid $6.5 million per year less than the highest paid guard and $11 million per year less than the highest paid offensive lineman. The 32-year-old was first-team All-Pro last season, making that his eighth All-Pro team in his nine-year career. The Cowboys and Martin have been discussing a new contract, but nothing has come of those conversations so far.