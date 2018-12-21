Cowboys' Zack Martin: Officially listed as questionable
Martin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin sat out last week's blowout loss to Indianapolis due to an MCL injury, and his Week 16 status remains up in the air. The Pro Bowl guard was able to log limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, and could be a game-time decision versus the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: MRI confirms same injury on knee•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Set for testing on MCL injury•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: No apparent structural damage in knee•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Leaves game Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...