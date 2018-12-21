Martin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin sat out last week's blowout loss to Indianapolis due to an MCL injury, and his Week 16 status remains up in the air. The Pro Bowl guard was able to log limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, and could be a game-time decision versus the Buccaneers.

More News
Our Latest Stories