Cowboys' Zack Martin: Officially ruled out
RotoWire Staff
Martin (concussion) won't return to Monday's game against the Cardinals, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin was sent to concussion protocol earlier in the matchup, and the team has since revealed that he won't return. Connor McGovern will see more time on the offensive line as a result.
