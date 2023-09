Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday that he's expecting Martin and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) to suit up this coming Sunday after the two missed Week 3's 28-16 loss against Arizona, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. If the All-Pro lineman does miss Week 4's contest, T.J. Bass is expected to get the start at right guard.