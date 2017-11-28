Martin (concussion) participated in Monday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Coach Jason Garrett said that it was a good day for Martin and as a result, he feels optimistic about the offensive lineman's status for Thursday. Expect another update on Martin to come once the Cowboys release their official practice report, but it looks like he'll be set to play even with the short week.

