Cowboys' Zack Martin: Questionable Week 9
Martin (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Titans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin suffered a sprained MCL against the Redskins in Week 7, but thankfully had the bye last week to provide additional recovery time. The 27-year-old began the week not practicing but was a limited participant Friday and Saturday, and it seems likely he'll be ready to go for Monday's game.
