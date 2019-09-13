Play

Martin (back) will play in Sunday's game versus the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Martin was taken out of the season opener as a precaution, but there was justified concern when he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. However, now he's back at full speed and will start at left guard.

