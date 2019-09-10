Martin was taken out of the lineup in the second half of Week 1's win over the Giants, but Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett described the removal as precautionary during his Monday press conference, the team's website reports.

"Zack seemed to do fine in the game," Garrett said. "Obviously he hadn't practiced very much with that back injury, so we had an opportunity to take him out and put Xavier [Su'a-Filo] in, so we went ahead and did that. There was nothing in the game that said 'Let's take Zack out.' " Martin was limited during the preseason by a back issue but didn't appear on the final Week 1 injury report, and the All-Pro guard did look a little rusty in the first half Sunday, so his removal with the game well in hand isn't too alarming. Expect him to be ready to go for Week 2's clash with Washington.