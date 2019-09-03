Martin (back) returned to practice and is hopeful to play Sunday against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "I felt good today moving around, getting some reps. I felt really good," Martin told reporters Monday.

Martin will look to increase his reps when the team returns to practice Wednesday in hopes of suiting up for Sunday's home opener. It's tough to say how big a role the Pro Bowler would have Sunday should he be cleared.