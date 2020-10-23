Martin (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
In addition to the All-Pro right guard's absence, Dallas' offensive line will be missing tackles Tyron Smith (neck) and La'el Collins (hip), both of whom are out for the year, in addition to center Joe Looney (knee). Connor McGovern will make his first career start in Martin's stead, and replacement tackle Brandon Knight (knee) is also ruled out. The Cowboys could have substantial difficulty stopping Washington's pass rush, led by Chase Young.