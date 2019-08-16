Martin (back) is improving but has no set timetable for a return to practice, Mickey Spagnola of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Martin is dealing with a disc issue in his back and while he is getting better, the team needs to stay "deliberate" in not returning him to the field too quickly. Xavier Su'a Filo was forced to play every offensive snap at right guard in the first preseason game since Cody Wichmann (calf) and Connor McGovern (pectoral) are also injured.