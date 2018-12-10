Cowboys' Zack Martin: Set for testing on MCL injury
Martin is scheduled to undergo further testing on his left knee Monday after aggravating an MCL sprain in Sunday's 29-23 overtime win over the Eagles, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Martin, who has been playing through the knee injury for most of the season, exited with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and didn't return. While Martin's setback is somewhat concerning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones relayed that the team doesn't believe the stalwart guard suffered any structural damage to his knee, per Jane Slater of NFL Network. If Martin is unavailable for the Week 15 game in Indianapolis or any contests to follow, rookie Connor Williams would step in at right guard.
