Martin (back) is expected back at practice next week as the Cowboys prepare for a Week 1 matchup against the Giants, the team's official website reports.

Speaking after Thursday's final preseason game, owner/GM Jerry Jones said he anticipated Martin, as well as Tyron Smith (back) and Amari Cooper (plantar fasciitis), would be able to practice in the leadup to the regular season opener. A healthy offensive line could be crucial to the Cowboys' early-season chances of racking up wins if Ezekiel Elliott continues his holdout, and the team has to turn to rookie Tony Polland to start in the backfield.

