Martin (undisclosed) revealed he's been held out this spring with a soft tissue injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Martin hasn't participated in football activities thus far, he insists it's more precautionary than anything. The superstar guard told reporters that he's "... fine. They're [Cowboys] are just being smart, making sure I get to training camp feeling ready to rock." It makes sense why Dallas is being careful with their veteran offensive lineman, as Martin has racked up eight All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl appearances in his nine-year NFL career.