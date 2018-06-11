Cowboys' Zack Martin: Signs lucrative extension
Martin signed a six-year contract extension with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Martin was absent from the start of the team's OTAs while continuing to negotiate the terms of this extension, but with it now becoming official, he will be the league's highest-paid guard. Expect Martin to re-join the team on the practice field now that negotiations are drawing to a close.
