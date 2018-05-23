Cowboys' Zack Martin: Sitting out OTAs
Martin isn't present for the start of the Cowboys' OTAs as he attempts to work out a contract extension with the team, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
He's heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but as yet there's no indication Martin plans a full holdout or will fail to report once the offseason program stops being voluntary. The four-time All-Pro should become the highest paid guard in the NFL once the two sides hammer out the details.
