Cowboys' Zack Martin: Suffers concussion
Martin left Thursday's game against the Chargers with a concussion, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Martin will have one week to complete the league's concussion protocol before Week 13's game against the Redskins, a Thursday night matchup.
