Martin (calf) was ruled out during the first half of Thursday's game against Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Martin was joined by Cameron Erving (knee) on the sideline Thursday, as both starters suffered injuries on Dallas' opening offensive drive of the contest. The development leaves Dallas completely deteriorated along the offensive line for the time being, with Tyron Smith (neck) and La'el Collins (hip) remaining on injured reserve after combining for 28 starts in 2019. No indication has been made yet as to whether Martin's injury will keep him out for Week 13 and beyond, but the fact that he was promptly ruled out upon his departure is not encouraging.