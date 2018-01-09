Martin recently underwent a cleanup procedure on his right elbow and will miss the 2018 Pro Bowl as a result, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Martin's recovery from surgery isn't expected to impact his availability for the Cowboys' offseason program, so he likely won't have too many reservations about skipping out on his fourth straight Pro Bowl. The 27-year-old guard was honored as a second-team All-Pro this season, the second time he's received that distinction during his career.