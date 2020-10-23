Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that he doesn't expect Martin (concussion) to suit up against Washington on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News Reports.

If Martin is indeed forced to miss Sunday's contest while working his way through the concussion protocol, Connor McGovern will be in line to draw the first start of his professional career. The Cowboys are already missing starting tackles Tyron Smith (neck) and La'el Collins (hip) for the year, while center Joe Looney (knee) resides on short-term IR.