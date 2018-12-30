Cowboys' Zack Martin: Unlikely to play Week 17
Martin (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Giants, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
The Cowboys are locked into the playoffs and their seeding can't change, so there's no need to risk aggravating Martin's injury. The Pro Bowl guard will be replaced by Xavier Su'a-Filo. Look for Martin to try getting healthy for when the Cowboys host the first round of the playoffs.
