Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Martin (calf) likely won't be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Martin is eligible to return to the lineup, but he's expected to remain sidelined for the season finale. He has yet to return to practice. Jones expressed optimism that Martin would be eligible to play if the Cowboys make the playoffs. The Cowboys will make the postseason with a Week 17 win and a Washington loss to the Giants.