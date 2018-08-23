Cowboys' Zack Martin: Will be ready for Week 1
Martin (knee) participated in individual drills while in pads during Thursday's practice and said he will be ready to play Week 1, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This is essentially confirming previous reports that the expectation was for Martin to be ready for the regular season opener, and the fact that he is able to do some individual work already is extra encouraging for the offensive lineman's health.
