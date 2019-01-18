Martin won't play in the Pro Bowl due to a knee injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Martin battled a knee sprain throughout most of the season and missed two of the final three regular season games, though he did play in both playoff contests. The 28-year-old would no doubt continue to play through the injury had the Cowboys advanced to the NFC Championship Game, but there's no reason for him take such a risk for the Pro Bowl.

