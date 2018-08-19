Martin won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals due to a knee injury, NFL Network's Jane Slater reports.

Martin limped off the field and was escorted to the locker room during the first half of Saturday's tilt, but the severity of the injury remains unknown. The Cowboys hope their Pro Bowler avoided any serious knee issues, while Damien Mama and Kadeem Edwards figure to be in line for additional reps at guard.

