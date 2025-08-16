Childress has made a big impression in training camp and could emerge as the starting slot corner for the Cowboys, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reports.

An undrafted free agent rookie out of Kentucky, Childress has worked with the first-team defense in training camp, and if he's able to handle the nickel corner spot, it would allow DaRon Bland to remain on the outside. Kemon Hall, who appeared in six regular-season games for Dallas last season purely as a special-teams player, and veteran Israel Mukuamu appear to be Childress' main competition for the job.