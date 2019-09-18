Play

James was released by Philadelphia on Tuesday.

James played 12 snaps in the Eagles' Week 2 loss to Atlanta, 11 of which came on special teams, but he now finds himself without an NFL home. At just 23 years of age, time remains on James' side and while he's likely to find a new team before long, don't expect the young corner to be fantasy relevant in 2019.

