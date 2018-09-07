James (hamstring) was waived with an injury settlement by the Vikings on Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

James sustained the hamstring injury in the preseason finale Aug. 31, and was waived/injured by the Vikings at roster cutdowns a couple days later. The 22-year-old reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers but can now sign elsewhere after reaching the injury settlement.

