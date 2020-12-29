Reynolds reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Reynolds registered two touches over three offensive snaps Sunday during a loss to the Bears, collecting four yards on his lone rush attempt while hauling in a Mike Glennon pass for a three-yard gain. A Week 16 appearance marked Reynolds' second of the 2020 campaign, and he could get another opportunity in the season finale against Indianapolis given that No. 1 back James Robinson (ankle) is currently dealing with an injury.